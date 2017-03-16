Ministry of health fight diabetes

By Amalawi - Thu Mar 16, 2:35 pm

Malawi: The ministry of health has pledged to increase its efforts in fighting diabetes.

The ministry is conducting awareness campaign on how to deal with diabetes.

The Director for Communicable Diseases Dr Kaponda Masiye Masiye has said that the department is teaching health personnel on how to take care of patients suffering from diabetes.

According to Masiye, government is doing all these efforts considering that diabetes is a diseases that is affecting many people in Malawi.

