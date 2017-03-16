CAF elections – Ahmad Wins

By Amalawi - Thu Mar 16, 2:30 pm

190 views



Tweet

Madagascan upstart Ahmad has managed what had seemed impossible for many years and beat Issa Hayatou to become the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president on Thursday.

The 70-year-old Hayatou had been president since 1988 and Lionel Messi was only nine months old when he became the most powerful man in continental football.

His 29-year reign finally came to an end after Ahmad won the CAF election by 34 to 20 votes on a dramatic day in African football.

It is believed that the 57-year-old Ahmad‚ a former government minister and who goes by just a single name‚ will usher in a new era in continental football.

422 Total Views 10 Views Today

Follow amalawi on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS