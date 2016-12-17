Nurses not Allowed to take photos of Patients
By Amalawi - Sat Dec 17, 2:27 pm
- Comments Off on Nurses not Allowed to take photos of Patients
- 1708 views
- Tweet
Lilongwe: Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi (NMCM) has issued a warning to nurses and midwives to stop taking and sharing photos of victims.
In a press statement issued today, signed by registrar and chief executive officer Dr. Isabella Msolomba Musisi, NMCM says it is worried with this behaviour.
NMCM says it is illegal to be taking photos of victims especially at scenes of road accidents and even in hospitals without the consent of the affected parties.
“The NMCM would like to make a plea to the public especially to our practicing nurses and midwives to refrain from taking part in this malpractice
She then appealed to the general public together with these nurses and midwives to treat all the victims in a respectful and dignified manner the way they were taught.
This comes barely days after police in Dedza district condemned Malawians for sharing photos of accident victims.
Last week, photos of a Malawian man, John Kawonga who got stabbed to death by his South African wife after he went home drunk on last Saturday in Cape Town also went viral on social
Follow amalawi on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS
- Comments Off on Nurses not Allowed to take photos of Patients
- 1708 views
- Tweet