Malawi receives more Refugees from Mozambique

By Amalawi - Sat Dec 17, 2:22 pm

1194 views



Tweet

A United States of American (USA) based organization has disclosed that the violence between political parties in Mozambique is forcing more refugees to enter Malawi.

The organization, Freedom House, has disclosed that people from Mozambique are fleeing to Malawi due to violence between Frelimo and Renamo forces.

The report, Mozambique Violence Refugees and the Luwani Camp, that has been released on Thursday in Washington takes to light substantive evidence of growing violence by government forces as part of a little-known conflict with the opposition Renamo movement in central Mozambique.

“Refugees described family members being tied by their wrists and ankles by government troops, thrown into their homes, and then burned alive,” said Lynn Fredriksson, Freedom house director of Southern Africa programs.

The report is based on research conducted in Malawi during October 2016 in Luwani Refugee Camp and Kapise village along the Mozambique-Malawi border.

A total of 2,351 refugees were at Luwani Camp when the research was conducted, of whom 469 were interviewed for the survey. Others participated through group discussions and individual interviews.

Freedom House is an independent watchdog organization that supports democratic change, monitors the status of freedom around the world, and advocates for democracy and human rights.

2587 Total Views 6 Views Today

Follow amalawi on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS